Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a kitty that has some extra toes Mooney. Mooney is the perfect play mate and wouldn’t mind a cuddle session or two.

Next, we have Mooney’s sister Luna. She is an attention hog who loves chin scratches and is looking for a forever home.

Third on the docket is the sweet and very active Kit Kat. This tail-wagging pup loves to play outside and loves to meet new people.

Last but not least is the very distinguished gentleman Lurch. This all-around good boy always wants to play with toys and wants a best friend to share in the fun.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

