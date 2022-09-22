Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in for Peace Women Summit in Ocala on Thursday.

The one-day summit for women is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment.

It is hosted by Ollin Women International.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

TRENDING: ‘We are Latinos’: The first week of Hispanic Heritage Month brings celebrations to North Central Florida

The event will be held at the Appleton Museum in Ocala.

There will be a panel discussion, interactive workshop, and many other activities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.