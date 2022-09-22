Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit

Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit
Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in for Peace Women Summit in Ocala on Thursday.

The one-day summit for women is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment.

It is hosted by Ollin Women International.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

TRENDING: ‘We are Latinos’: The first week of Hispanic Heritage Month brings celebrations to North Central Florida

The event will be held at the Appleton Museum in Ocala.

There will be a panel discussion, interactive workshop, and many other activities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/22
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/22
Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch
Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s Lake City location will hold a job fair
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s Lake City location will hold a job fair
Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch
Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch