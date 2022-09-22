Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in for Peace Women Summit in Ocala on Thursday.
The one-day summit for women is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment.
It is hosted by Ollin Women International.
It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event will be held at the Appleton Museum in Ocala.
There will be a panel discussion, interactive workshop, and many other activities.
