CareerSource CLM will hold a job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Marion County general job fair on Thursday.

It is being hosted by CareerSource and is open to any job at any experience level.

It will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the College of Central Florida in the Klein Center in Ocala.

