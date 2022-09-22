CareerSource CLM will hold a job fair
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Marion County general job fair on Thursday.
It is being hosted by CareerSource and is open to any job at any experience level.
It will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the College of Central Florida in the Klein Center in Ocala.
TRENDING: Give4Marion fundraiser raises money for area nonprofits
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.