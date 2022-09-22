Clay County deputies seize enough fentanyl capable of killing over four million people
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators in Clay County announced the arrest of two people for trafficking fentanyl and another for manslaughter after a user died from an overdose.
Investigators seized eight-and-a-half kilograms of fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody said that is enough to kill four million people.
Jason Setzer and Alvin Mercado are accused of using the postal service to send cash and receive drugs.
Michael Stanley faces the charge of manslaughter.
