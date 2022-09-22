Clay County deputies seize enough fentanyl capable of killing over four million people

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators in Clay County announced the arrest of two people for trafficking fentanyl and another for manslaughter after a user died from an overdose.

Investigators seized eight-and-a-half kilograms of fentanyl, Attorney General Ashley Moody said that is enough to kill four million people.

Charges include using the postal service to send cash and receive drugs, and a charge of manslaughter. (WCJB)

Jason Setzer and Alvin Mercado are accused of using the postal service to send cash and receive drugs.

Michael Stanley faces the charge of manslaughter.

