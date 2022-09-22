Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car.

Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.

Crews used the jaws of life and were able to rescue the driver in about 10 minutes.

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment

