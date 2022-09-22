Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car.

Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.

Crews used the jaws of life and were able to rescue the driver in about 10 minutes.

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment

