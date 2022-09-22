Decked out semi truck is carrying Gator football gear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked out truck to carry their gear and equipment.

A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials.

Trending: Gator defense ready for the challenge of facing the Vols

It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleets, and other equipment need to take on the road for Saturday’s game.

The director of football equipment Jeff McGrue said the truck isn’t all football helmets and shoulder pads.

We have a big check off sheet that we go through. We’re checking everything off , going through every trunk, making sure all the items that we need are in each thing,” said McGrue. “This is not just the equipment department, it’s the nutrition department and stuff from the training room.”

The semi truck left Gainesville and will arrive in Knoxville tomorrow morning.

The Gators battle the Tennessee Vols on Saturday.

