Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala.

Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart.

TRENDING: Clay County deputies seize enough fentanyl capable of killing over four million people

The investigation comes after two different cases involving vehicle break-ins this month.

One happened at the greenway trailhead on SE Baseline Rd, and the other break-in happened at the Santos Trailhead on SE 80th Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.