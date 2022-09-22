Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala.

Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart.

TRENDING: Clay County deputies seize enough fentanyl capable of killing over four million people

The investigation comes after two different cases involving vehicle break-ins this month.

One happened at the greenway trailhead on SE Baseline Rd, and the other break-in happened at the Santos Trailhead on SE 80th Ave.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride
Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride
Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride
Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride