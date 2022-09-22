Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’

Family and friends in Ohio are mourning the death of two brothers who were killed in a refinery fire. (Source: WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week.

WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.

“They were extremely close. Everywhere Max would go, Ben would go. If there were any kind of a scuffle, they would always have each other’s backs, and they were definitely two boys you didn’t want to mess with,” Shabel said.

The brothers leave behind wives and small children.

“Max had two kids, and Ben had a son. It’s just devastating as a father myself. The last time we met, we spoke about being fathers. My heart just sinks,” Schabel said.

Max Morrisey recently started running a pizza and ice cream shop called Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s in Oregon, Ohio.

“One of his dreams was to own an ice cream shop. It’s between our two houses, and we would meet to hang out. I know when it changed hands at ownership, he had an opportunity to take over the business, and he just wanted to keep that in the community,” Schabel said.

The community has rallied together to support the Morrissey family. United Steelworkers Local 1-346 started a fund for Ben and Max Morrisey. Those interested in donating can visit the Croghan Colonial Bank located at 4157 Navarre Ave. in Oregon, Ohio.

BP did not immediately share what caused Tuesday’s fire, which was extinguished around 10:15 p.m. There was also no word on the extent of the damage.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for, and our employee assistance team is on-site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

