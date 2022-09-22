Family Promise of Gainesville will host a luncheon fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Family Promise hosts the annual Every Child Deserves a Home luncheon fundraiser on Thursday.

The Family Promise is an organization with the goal of stopping family homelessness.

The event is a celebration of what Family Promise of Gainesville stands for and what is on the horizon.

It is free to the public and will run from noon until 1 p.m. It will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville.

