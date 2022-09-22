Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation.

Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges.

On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a man identified as Anthony Brown, who later died of a gunshot wound.

Deputies say Brown and several others committed a home invasion robbery in Cedar Key when the homeowner shot brown.

Deputies say that the homeowner is not being charged and the case is not closed as investigators are seeking out more suspects.

