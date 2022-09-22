Give4Marion fundraiser raises money for area nonprofits

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nonprofit groups are getting a windfall of more than $770,000 thanks to a charity event in Marion County that ended Wednesday evening.

More than 2,500 donors participated in the Give4Marion charity event that closed at 7 p.m.

The campaign ran for 33 hours and raised money for dozens of nonprofits.

Interfaith Emergency Services got the most money more than $48,000.

Hands of Mercy Everywhere came in second with more than $44,000.

