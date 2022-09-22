Man in Marion County stole nearly $700 from a woman after he gave her a car ride

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies Daniel Westbrook, 35, gave a woman a car ride to her friend’s house.

Before she could get out of his car, deputies say Westbrook shoved her head into the window and stole nearly $700 from her purse.

She said Westbrook then drove away with her money, which was for her rent.

