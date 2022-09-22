Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s Lake City location will hold a job fair
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare will hold a job fair on Thursday.
They are looking to fill more than 120 full-time and part-time positions across their 13 locations.
Attendees can meet with executives and department team leaders.
Some jobs available include nurses or unit counselors.
This event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It will be held at Meridian’s Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St.
