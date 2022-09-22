Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City

By Camron Lunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida.

On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer Elizabeth Lang-Hall says turnout was lower than they expected.

“We were expecting physical turnout about a hundred, but after also posting the job fair on Indeed and Zip Recruiter we got well over 200 resumes so we’ve got a lot to dig through,” said Lang-Hall.

In total forty people came out in person, the organization says they have 120 open positions through out all of their locations across North Central Florida. Meridian has recently expanded to Ocala and Palatka.

Community Mental Health Care Vice President Amy McCaughan says the job fairs help leadership determine positions of need that can be filled.

“Lets say somebody comes in and they want to apply for recovery specialist and maybe they don’t meet the requirements but we know they would make a great mental health tech. We’re able to guide them and plug them in to where we think they would be beneficial not just for the company but for them in their development as well,” said McCaughan.

The Lake City location will be hosting a 50th Birthday celebration on Oct. 19.

