Multiple people injured during crash on Highway 40

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say multiple people are hurt after a crash on East Highway 40 in Silver Springs.

Neighbors say two vehicles were involved and one caught fire. MCSO and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being redirected to Southeast 24th Street Road and South Highway 314-A.

