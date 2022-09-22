Multiple people injured during crash on Highway 40

Crash blocks traffic on E. Highway 40 in Silver Springs
Crash blocks traffic on E. Highway 40 in Silver Springs(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say multiple people are hurt after a crash on East Highway 40 in Silver Springs.

Neighbors say two vehicles were involved and one caught fire. MCSO and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being redirected to Southeast 24th Street Road and South Highway 314-A.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

