NCFL law firm is supporting ACPS with thousands of dollars.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano will distribute $70,000 dollars to Alachua County Public Schools.

This is a part of their recently launched Hall Pass Initiative.

Money will go towards elementary, middle and high schools, as well as non-profits and summer 2023 programs.

They will fund a number of Amazon wish lists for teachers and give a “Principals choice” allocation.

“Allows me the flexibility to use it for student incentives for staff incentives. said teh principal of Santa Fe high school, Tim Wright. “Sometimes our county funds, because of the way the funding comes about, we are not able to have as much freedom. So having that principles discretion really allows me to look at Santa Fe high school and figure out how can I help my students the most and how can I help my faculty”

Santa Fe high school is receiving specific funding for their agricultural program.

“You know it shows that they realize that because of our AG program, and that’s a big part of Santa Fe high school, we’re gonna have some different needs. It is money being targeted towards the specific pieces of what makes Santa Fe, Santa Fe. Shows that they are really looking at the individual school as well as just helping all schools out” said Wright.

The initiative will provide funds for this school year through the summer.

