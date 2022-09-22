Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Ocala has reopened after a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

Ocala Police Department officers say the crash happened on Southwest 20th Street between 29th Terrace and 30th Court.

According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, a pickup truck with a trailer collided with a pedestrian. Crews trauma alerted the pedestrian to a nearby hospital.

The roadway was blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

