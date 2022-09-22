Santa Fe College 20th annual forum is back in-person

By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are gathered at the Blount Center at Santa Fe College for it’s 20th annual forum.

The annual forum is returning to an in-person event after being held on zoom for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Trending: UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke

Santa Fe College president Paul Broadie and vice president Naima Brown announced their goal on the process of improving equity and diversity for people living in East Gainesville.

Since 2002, SF’s East Gainesville initiative offers programs such as, vocational training, access to technology and community empowerment events

The president said this will provide many part-time students with opportunities for high paying jobs.

Residents who showed up, had the chance to voice their opinions and tour the new Blount Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Hurricane Fiona in recent days caused massive flooding and power outages in Puerto Rico and is...
Hurricane season’s peak serves as reminder to be prepared for storms
Hurricane season’s peak serves as reminder to be prepared for storms
Santa Fe College president Paul Broadie and vice president Naima Brown announced their goal on...
Santa Fe College's 20th annual forum is back in-person
UF announces 2023 gymnastics schedule