Santa Fe College 20th annual forum is back in-person

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents are gathered at the Blount Center at Santa Fe College for it’s 20th annual forum.

The annual forum is returning to an in-person event after being held on zoom for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Trending: UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke

Santa Fe College president Paul Broadie and vice president Naima Brown announced their goal on the process of improving equity and diversity for people living in East Gainesville.

Since 2002, SF’s East Gainesville initiative offers programs such as, vocational training, access to technology and community empowerment events

The president said this will provide many part-time students with opportunities for high paying jobs.

Residents who showed up, had the chance to voice their opinions and tour the new Blount Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.