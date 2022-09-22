UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to reports of smoke at UF Health Pediatrics
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews respond to reports of smoke at UF Health Pediatrics(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews and Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the children’s center at UF Health after a report of smoke in the building.

Crews say someone called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report smoke in the elevator room. The building was evacuated.

Firefighters will check each floor. At this time, no fire has been found.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is learned.

