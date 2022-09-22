UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews and Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the children’s center at UF Health after a report of smoke in the building.

Crews say someone called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report smoke in the elevator room. The building was evacuated.

Firefighters will check each floor. At this time, no fire has been found.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.