UF volleyball team claims SEC opener over Alabama in sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After moving up to No. 12 in the AVCA national poll based on its win over defending national champion Wisconsin, the Florida volleyball team stayed hot on Wednesday, sweeping Alabama to open SEC play 25-19, 25-19, 25-17. The Gators (9-2 overall) extended their overall winning streak to six and improved to 51-0 all-time against the Crimson Tide.

Florida hit for a .321 attack percentage and was led by Merritt Beason’s nine kills. Sofia Victoria added eight kills, while Emily Canaan had four of Florida’s 11 service aces.

The Gators head to South Carolina for a two-match series on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are slated for a 2 p.m. start

