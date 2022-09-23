Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct.

Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following the arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10. Bradley ran from a traffic stop and was apprehended by a K9, resulting in the loss of his eye. The department previously concluded officers did follow policies during the arrest, but their conduct afterward was investigated.

Internal Affairs conducted an investigation into two officers, Milman and Shott, who engaged in an inappropriate and insensitive conversation about the arrest on the department’s VisiNet system. Investigators say the conversation did not have an official GPD purpose.

Officers Milman and Shott were both given a five-day suspension without pay. They will also attend training from the City of Gainesville Officer of Equity and Inclusion and complete 30 hours of on-duty community engagement.

During the investigation, Internal Affairs discovered that Officers Snitselaar, Johnson, and Miller inappropriately took photos of Bradley’s injuries caused by the K9 with their department-issued cell phones. They then failed to submit the images as evidence which is a violation of department policy.

The three officers were given a written warning and informed that future violations would receive more severe consequences.

Bradley and his supporters have called for officers to be fired due to the incident.

