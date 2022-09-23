65 NCFL high school students named 2023 National Merit Scholars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High school seniors across North Central Florida are semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the annual list, which includes 45 Alachua County Public School students, a school district record. The students from Alachua County are as follows.

  • Buchholz High School: Himal Bamzai-Wokhlu, Avery Bernstein, Hannah Ciupe, Samuel Cohen, Nicholas Dang, Rishi Gadikota, Angela Gao, Tyler Holland, Nia Jobson, Ahan Mishra, Andrey Nikitin, Aditya Vardhan Pasumarti, Abhinav Pothuri, Nicole Qian, McKayla Ro, Maximilian Schentrup, Tucker Shea, Anwyn Tanner, Isabelle Tseng, Zachary Urbine, Sophia Vernon, Zach Xiao, William Xu, Carolynn Zhao, Jonathan Zheng, Kevin Zheng
  • Eastside High School: Maryanne Armstrong, Rebekah George, Jakob Gorham, Claire Kuntz, Elizabeth Matthias, Linda Mentz, Maya O’Dell, Hirbod Sargeran, Maui Schwartz, Maggie Yan, Benjamin Zou
  • Gainesville High School: Harold Bishop, Jacob Calloway, Cormac Davis, Michelle Han, Nicholas Hirsch, Siya Patel, Jake Qiu, Charles Ye

Students from Belleview, Cross City, Fort White, Keystone Heights, Lake City, Micanopy, and Ocala also were named.

