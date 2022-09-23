Alachua County Library District director chosen as president of the regional library association

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Library District director has been chosen as the president of the regional library association.

The Northeast Florida Library information network board of directors chose Shaney Livingston to lead the board through the next fiscal year.

TRENDING: Marion County homeowners are demanding repairs after a local builder is taking months to fix structural defects

Livingston has been director of the Alachua County Library District for 11 years.

The regional association gives library districts an opportunity to network with other libraries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.