Alachua County Library District director chosen as president of the regional library association

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Library District director has been chosen as the president of the regional library association.

The Northeast Florida Library information network board of directors chose Shaney Livingston to lead the board through the next fiscal year.

Livingston has been director of the Alachua County Library District for 11 years.

The regional association gives library districts an opportunity to network with other libraries.

