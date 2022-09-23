Final vote on ending exclusive single-family zoning rescheduled

Gainesville City Hall (FILE)
Gainesville City Hall (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The meeting to finalize a proposal to overhaul zoning in the city of Gainesville is postponed.

The Gainesville City Commission meeting set for Oct. 4 on the exclusionary zoning ordinance was postponed due to the Yom Kippur holiday according to city officials. The final vote on ending exclusive single-family zoning in the city will now be held on Oct. 17.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

RELATED: Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

The controversial ordinance would change the city’s Comprehensive Plan to allow multi-family units including duplexes and triplexes to be built in neighborhoods previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.

The stated goal of the ordinance is to increase the availability of affordable housing in the city. Critics argue the plan will lower property values and may open the city up to lawsuits.

WHAT'S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

GRU sign (FILE)
City commissioners approve GRU budget with utility rate increases
2023 National Merit Scholars names
65 NCFL high school students named 2023 National Merit Scholars
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity.
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville