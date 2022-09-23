Final vote on ending exclusive single-family zoning rescheduled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The meeting to finalize a proposal to overhaul zoning in the city of Gainesville is postponed.

The Gainesville City Commission meeting set for Oct. 4 on the exclusionary zoning ordinance was postponed due to the Yom Kippur holiday according to city officials. The final vote on ending exclusive single-family zoning in the city will now be held on Oct. 17.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

RELATED: Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

The controversial ordinance would change the city’s Comprehensive Plan to allow multi-family units including duplexes and triplexes to be built in neighborhoods previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.

The stated goal of the ordinance is to increase the availability of affordable housing in the city. Critics argue the plan will lower property values and may open the city up to lawsuits.

WHAT'S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.