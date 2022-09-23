Florida Museum will have its fall plant sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum’s fall plant sale kicks off on Friday.

At this event, visitors can choose from over 100 species of plants.

The sale will run from Friday until September 25 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

TRENDING: UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke

It will be held on the lawn by the museum.

Prices range from $3 to $20.

These proceeds will benefit the Butterfly Rainforest Exhibit.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.