Gator Insider: Florida faces Tennessee in first road game of the season

Florida’s won 16 of last 17 meetings
By Chris Pinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time this fall, the Florida football team will play an opponent outside the friendly confines of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators hit the road in week four of the college football season to take on a familiar opponent they’ve beaten like a drum the in the recent past, Tennessee. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell gives you some insight to this contest and what might decide the outcome.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

Florida drops to 0-2-0 in league play
UF soccer team drops SEC road opener to No. 13 Ole Miss, 1-0
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics...
Gators announce 2023 gymnastics schedule
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) celebrates after making a tackle during the...
UF’s Desmond Watson starting to make an impact for Gator defense
Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) returns an intercepted South Florida pass for a 39-yard...
Gator defense ready for the challenge of facing the Vols