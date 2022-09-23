Gators announce 2023 gymnastics schedule

Action begins Jan. 6 with a home quad meet
Florida defending SEC champs in regular season & postseason
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After the Friday Night Lights dim once football season is over, you’ll always have Friday Night Heights to look forward to. UF Gymnastics fans can make their viewing and attendance plans as the Gators unveil their 2023 schedule.

Florida, the defending SEC champion in the regular season and postseason, opens with a home quad meet on Jan. 6 against Ball State, Lindenwood, and West Virginia. A marquee matchup comes the following Friday in the SEC opener when Florida welcomes Auburn.

The Gators’ other home opponents are Georgia on Jan. 27, Missouri in the Link To Pink meet on Feb. 10, and Kentucky for Senior Night on Feb. 24. Florida is loaded with returning talent, including reigning NCAA all around champion Trinity Thomas. The Gators are coming off an NCAA runner-up finish as a team.

Florida Gymnastics: 2023 Season Schedule

Jan. 6 Quad Meet (Ball State, Lindenwood, WVU)

Jan. 13 vs. Auburn

Jan. 20 @ Alabama

Jan. 27 vs. Georgia

Feb. 3 @ Arkansas

Feb. 10 vs. Missouri

Feb. 17 @ LSU

Feb. 24 vs. Kentucky

March 3 @ Oklahoma

March 10 @ Tri Meet (Texas Woman’s, Washington)

