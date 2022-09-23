Gov. DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Depression 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties currently in the forecast path of a tropical depression.

The governor also requested a pre-landfall Emergency Declaration from the federal government in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9. The declaration will make important resources and support available.

Under the governor’s emergency order, the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

