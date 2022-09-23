High Springs BMX hosts championship cup

High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) - Gears are turning and bikes are flying during the first day of a BMX championship cup in Alachua County.

Racers from across the southeastern U.S. flocked to High Springs BMX for the event. Athletes as young as a year and a half to adults will take to the course over the three-day event.

On Friday, activities were practice rounds, and then preliminary rides to help competitors earn points.

Course leaders say they’ve been trying to get the USA BMX Gold Cup for years, saying the North Central Florida location is perfect

TRENDING: International market open again after a fire shuts its doors

“We’ve been working for about six years with the sanctioning body and the sports commission and visit Gainesville to visit this event to Florida,” said Laura Pringle, High Springs BMX. “We think our geographical position is perfect.”

Winners will get a gold plate to put on their bike to show off their achievements

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.