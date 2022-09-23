High Springs BMX will host the southeast regional finals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs BMX hosts southeast regional finals.

Practice for these riders begins as their races will be on September 24 and 25.

It will be the first time the championship race has been held in Florida.

There will be over 700 riders from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The races start Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

