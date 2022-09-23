Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - September 23rd is Hunger Action Day. A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for the occasion.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will host it at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville.

The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank also wants to promote opportunities to make an impact on this critical issue.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Lauren Poe and Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will be speaking at this event.

