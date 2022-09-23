International market open again after a fire shuts its doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just over three months after a fire forced them to shut their doors, Zeezenia International Market is back up and running.

The store, located at 2325 SW 13th Street, is back open despite the business owners, Fawzy and Zaineb Ebrahim not being able to have their insurance claim fulfilled.

“We didn’t get paid form the insurance yet, we filled it for almost four months. We hired an attorney to deal with the insurance, but the insurance is not responding to us at all,” said Fawzy.

That’s when the community decided to help. After losing all of the goods in the store and having to clean and restock, over $35,000 was raised through the group funding organization LaunchGood.

“To see all this, the support from the community, with this money, without this money we would not have been open now at this moment. It helped a lot restarting and cleaning and doing everything else,” said Zaineb.

The store has food from across the Mediterranean, Middle East and even Asia and all of the meat processed in the store is halal.

The business is open Wednesday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

