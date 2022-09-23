‘It’s a dangerous intersection’: 13-year-old dies after being struck by a vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers responded to the scene at southwest 20th street between 29th terrace and 30th court, where they said the pickup hit the young man.

Officials told TV20 that the 13-year-old died after the driver of a Marion County Public Schools maintenance truck hit him. The truck was pulling a trailer with a lawn mower.

“Most of my tenants, most of the people waiting for a bus were terrified. Some of them called me, advising me, about what had happened,” said Gus Alvarino. “It’s just been a tragic situation.”

Officers said the teenager was riding a motorcycle with his mother prior to the crash. They pulled into the middle lane and the boy got off the bike. He crossed the street to meet with a friend, and that’s when the tragedy happened.

“Maybe a little more patrolling during the crucial moments like in the morning or late in the afternoon when buses are coming back,” suggested Alvarino. “That would be quite helpful.”

Some witnesses said this isn’t the first time they hear about a deadly crash on this road. One resident told us he was also involved in a vehicle crash on that same road, just last month.

“They go flying up the street and down the street,” stated Antoine Maksou. “I mean I just was in a crash three weeks ago.”

Witnesses said they saw the motorcycle shattered into pieces, which was apparently hit as well.

“Now here we have a different situation, a 13-year-old boy, gets hit, and it’s sad,” shared Maksou.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews took the boy to a nearby hospital, but he was then airlifted to UF Health Shands in Gainesville.

“At least a blinking light to slow people down,” stated Maksou. “You know because they’re going way too fast.”

Residents urge city officials to take immediate action.

“Just be careful out there you know. It’s dangerous, especially on that road,” shared Alvarino. “Especially approaching the 27th and 20th southwest area. It’s very very dangerous.”

They ask residents to drive with caution, to prevent another tragedy like this one.

