Keeping An Eye on TD9

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TD9 remains weak in the south-central Caribbean but is forecast to strengthen as it moves westward. A high ocean heat content and lighter wind shear by Sunday should allow the storm to intensify to Tropical Storm or Hurricane strength. All of NCFL is included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. Now is the time to prepare, well before the storm arrives. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates and remember to download the WCJB TV20 Weather App so you can follow the storm in real-time with Watches; Warnings; Advisories and Local Radar.
By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
