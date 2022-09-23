Marion County girl missing after leaving home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is missing after leaving her home.

Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. leaving her home in the 400 Block of Spring Lane in Ocala.

Law enforcement does not know what she was last wearing, but her long hair was seen pulled up into a bun.

Sykes is prescribed several medications, which she does not have access to outside of her home. This has caused concern for her safety.

Please call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

