Marion County girl missing after leaving home

She is prescribed several medications, which she does not have access to.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is missing after leaving her home.

Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. leaving her home in the 400 Block of Spring Lane in Ocala.

Law enforcement does not know what she was last wearing, but her long hair was seen pulled up into a bun.

TRENDING: 13-year-old boy dies after being hit by MCPS truck

Sykes is prescribed several medications, which she does not have access to outside of her home. This has caused concern for her safety.

Please call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity.
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville
Florida Museum will have its fall plant sale
Florida Museum will have its fall plant sale
Florida Museum will have its fall plant sale
Florida Museum will have its fall plant sale
Marion County Pets: Kylie, Clyde, and Woody
Marion County Pets: Kylie, Clyde, and Woody