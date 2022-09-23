Marion County homeowners are demanding repairs after a local builder is taking months to fix structural defects

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people have bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC and they all said they are having structural defects, but it takes months for the builders to fix them.

“I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right. I’m like well what do you mean and he says well when we were building the house we have to replace the floors when we were building. I’m thinking really you could have told me that,” said resident Mary Macy.

Brendon Lafferty is another homeowner that had a problem and he said a leak in his roof was repaired, but he’s been waiting nearly a year, to have drywall cracks fixed.

“We just liked to get our stuff fixed and just can’t believe and we’ve heard there have been numerous places from the same builder that have the same similar issues.”

At least three other homes have the same issues and say nothing is getting done.

“He literally showed me that my front porch outside where they was 100% humidity had less moisture in the concrete than in my house. No I do not recommend them,” said Macy.

All the homeowners said they just want someone to fix what they paid for.

“It’s scary too even buying another house anywhere with other builders because my experience with this had told me there’s really not much to protect the homeowner.”

TV20 reached out to the builder, but the business has no phone number listed online. The address also pulls up a medicare center.

A superintendent told us workers have made repairs but right now, they’re backlogged.

