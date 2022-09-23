Marion County Pets: Kylie, Clyde, and Woody

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the people pleaser Kylie. This seven-month-old kitty just wants to be noticed and loved by a new forever friend.

Next is a pup that is still learning a few tricks, Clyde. This two-year-old is waiting to be whisked away to play and cuddle in a loving home.

We also have the very full of energy Woody. He would not mind going places with you and resting after a long day.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncount-fl.org/animal.

