Raiders sweep Seminoles in high school volleyball

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Santa Fe High School volleyball team wasted little time dispatching Florida High in three sets to win their fifth match in-a-row.

The Raiders (13-1) limited the Seminoles (7-8) to 16 points or less in each set, as they cruised to an easy victory at home on Thursday night.

Santa Fe recorded at least 10 aces in the match by using a variety of soft and hard serves. Their attacks at the net were led by Joselynn Sanjurjo, Camille Johnson, and Jalyn Stout. The trio punished the Seminoles defenders with shot-after-shot that either ricocheted out of bounds off a Florida High player or hit the floor with authority. Santa Fe raced out to a 10-0 advantage in the third-and-final set, before closing out the match.

The straight-set win pushed the Raiders win streak against Florida-based schools to 13. The only loss Santa Fe’s suffered this season was to Cornerstone Christian out of San Antonio, Texas.

