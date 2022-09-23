Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will hold the UF Old Florida Show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Old Florida Show is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Marion County on Friday.

The event is by Florida Livestock Shows.

It will begin at 7 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

This is also the Junior Florida’s Cattleman’s Association’s third show in their point series.

