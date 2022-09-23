State awards $300K to North Central Florida school districts for entrepreneurship training

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four North Central Florida school districts are receiving tens of thousands of dollars to expand entrepreneurship education and training.

The state is awarding $1.9 million to eight state colleges and 17 school districts to help students learn about how to run small businesses.

Alachua County, Gilchrist County, Levy County, and Marion County school districts were selected for the grant. Gilchrist and Levy counties will both receive $100,000. Marion and Alachua each get $50,000.

The awards are from the Perkins V Entrepreneurship Education and Training Grant (EET). Since 2020, $5.5 million has been awarded to 45 individual institutions.

