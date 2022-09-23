UF soccer team drops SEC road opener to No. 13 Ole Miss, 1-0

The Gators continue to miss the mark in close games this season
Florida drops to 0-2-0 in league play
Florida drops to 0-2-0 in league play
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -The Gator soccer team fell to 2-7-0 overall and 0-2-0 in SEC play with a tight, well-played 1-0 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss on Thursday in Oxford. The defeat is Florida’s fifth of the season by one goal.

After a scoreless first half, the Rebels scored the game’s only tally on a goal by Mo O’Connor in the 52nd minute. Florida’s Julianne Leskauskas made a bid to tie the game in the 83rd minute, but was denied by a leaping Ashley Orkus, the 2021 First Team All-American goalkeeper.

“We’ve been in these games late. While that’s definitely encouraging, it’s bittersweet because it makes you frustrated because you’re that close to winning or tying the game. We’re just trying to continue to keep getting better and better from each team,” said UF head coach Samantha Bohon.

Florida returns home to host Georgia Sunday at noon.

