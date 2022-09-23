UF’s Desmond Watson starting to make an impact for Gator defense

6-foot-5, 415 pound defensive lineman has potential to be a force against the run
Defensive lineman getting attention for big hit
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took a lot of big plays for the Gators to knock off USF last weekend, but one of the most talked about came courtesy of the largest Gator on the roster. Desmond Watson isn’t satisfied there.

Watson has become a social media sensation after tossing Bulls running back Brian Battie to the ground like a rag doll on a play during the second half. For comparison, that’s 5-foot-8, 165 pounds going up against 6-foot-5, 415 pounds. That’s Watson’s listed weight--he has actually lost about 40 pounds since the start of training camp, and if he continues to show increased mobility, the sophomore could become a factor in UFs run defense.

“There have been times where I had to have a conversation with myself and really buckle down, because, not to say I’m running out of time, I’m still early in my college career, but for my liking I know I wanted to get on the field more, so I know I had to buckle down and get right, so I could be on the field like I wanted to be,” said Watson.

“Let me tell you something, he’s just getting started if he stays the course,” said Florida head coach Billy Napier. “It’s a wholesale change in terms of habits, discipline, we’re talking about nutrition, sleep, overall approach.”

The No. 20 Gators are listed as 10.5 point underdogs Saturday in Knoxville against No. 11 Tennessee.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics...
Gators announce 2023 gymnastics schedule
The Florida Gator football will be riding in style to their first away game.
Decked out semi truck is carrying Gator football gear
Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) returns an intercepted South Florida pass for a 39-yard...
Gator defense ready for the challenge of facing the Vols
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
UF volleyball team claims SEC opener over Alabama in sweep