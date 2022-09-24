Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died while being transported through Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death.

His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala.

That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.

The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a Lake County facility.(WCJB)

FDLE agents arrested officers Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon, Jeremy Godbolt, and Kirk Walton, for beating Ingram at the Dade Correctional Institution.

He died at some point on the journey to Lake Correctional Institute and was taken to Ocala.

