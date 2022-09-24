Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a stop in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign

Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist spoke with Gainesville residents ahead of the...
Democratic nominee for governor Charlie Crist spoke with Gainesville residents ahead of the election.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters.

As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.

“I would sign an executive order to protect a woman’s right to choose that’s the first thing that I would do on the first day of the Crist administration,” said Crist.

The general election is on November 8.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
Rocks were thrown damaging a window and door at the center.
Vandals damage windows at Pride Community Center in Gainesville and leave hate message
Team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis all joined to together encouraging people to vote.
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER