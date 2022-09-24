Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a stop in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters.

As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.

“I would sign an executive order to protect a woman’s right to choose that’s the first thing that I would do on the first day of the Crist administration,” said Crist.

The general election is on November 8.

