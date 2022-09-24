HCA marks week of service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A health care company with hospitals in North Central Florida is hosting a statewide service week, to encourage people to support and volunteer with non-profit organizations.

Healthcare Corporation of America, which has hospitals in Alachua and Marion counties, started the campaign earlier this week, and it continues throughout the weekend.

It’s called “We Show Up For Our Communities Week” and ends on Sunday

According to the company, HCA colleagues will support communities in various ways, including partnering with United Way for book drives and collecting school supplies for teachers.

