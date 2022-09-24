Marion County Toys for Tots is in need of a new warehouse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization that passes out presents in North Central Florida needs a place to keep them.

The Marion County Toys for Tots’ warehouse is in the Market Street at Heath Brook shopping center in Ocala. But the shopping center’s management plans on renting out the space to a retailer, leaving toys for tots without a home.

The coordinator of the Marion County branch Patrick Joynt said they’re searching for a new warehouse to use throughout the year.

“The community every year they do wonders for us it’s an endeavor sometimes it’s ever tough like this year we need our warehouse, but folks here in Marion County and throughout the nation they get it done.”

If you would like to help you can call Marion County Toys for Tots at 352-390-3457 or email them at ocala.fl@toysfortots.org.

