Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday.

They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates.

Each person laid out signs and handed out brochures gearing up for election day.

