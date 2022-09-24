No. 12 Florida volleyball tops South Carolina in four sets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) - The No. 12-ranked Florida volleyball team won their Southeastern Conference road opener in four sets against South Carolina, on Saturday.

The Gators (10-2) won the first two sets of the contest, before dropping the third, but closed out the match in the fourth set to improve to 11-4 against the Gamecocks (6-5) in four-set matches.

Saturday’s victory marked the seventh win in-a-row for Mary Wise’s squad. The orange and blue tallied a .373 hitting percentage for the contest. They were led by Merritt Beason, Sofia Victoria, and Marina Markova, who combined for 43 kills. Beason led all players with 18 kills herself. Alexis Stuckey recorded 48 assists and 3 aces over four sets.

Florida notched 18 kills in each of the first two sets, but fell back to earth over the final two frames. The Gators only tallied 9 kills in the third set - the only set they lost - and racked up 12 in the fourth. Despite only registering 12 kills in the fourth, South Carolina gifted Florida 12 points off errors.

These two teams will rematch Sunday at 2 p.m.

