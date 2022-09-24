Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to oppose development plans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The county is set to decide on possibly rezoning the space that was once West End Golf Course into a multi-use development.

Protestors are urging county commissioners to turn the area into a park or a green space.

Opponents of the current plans prefer a park or greenspace instead of a multi-use development.
Opponents of the current plans prefer a park or greenspace instead of a multi-use development.(WCJB)

They held signs that read “Vote no to rezoning to West End Golf Course”

The golf course has been closed for several years now.

County commissioners will meet next Tuesday.

TRENDING STORY: International market open again after a fire shuts its doors

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
The shooting happened in the Happiness Homes neighborhood around 5:15am.
45-year-old man killed during shooting in Northwest Ocala

Latest News

Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to oppose development plans
Sports Overtime Week Five
According to the company, HCA colleagues will support communities in various ways, including...
HCA marks week of service
HCA marks week of service