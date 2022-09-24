Protestors gather at West End Golf Course to oppose development plans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The county is set to decide on possibly rezoning the space that was once West End Golf Course into a multi-use development.

Protestors are urging county commissioners to turn the area into a park or a green space.

Opponents of the current plans prefer a park or greenspace instead of a multi-use development. (WCJB)

They held signs that read “Vote no to rezoning to West End Golf Course”

The golf course has been closed for several years now.

County commissioners will meet next Tuesday.

TRENDING STORY: International market open again after a fire shuts its doors

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.