Sports Overtime Week Five

Marion County showdowns highlight the Friday night slate
TV20's Sports Overtime showcases the scores and highlights from week five of high school football in North Central Florida.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2.

NCFL High School Football: Week Five

Buchholz def. Vanguard, 24-21

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 46-6

Union County def. Newberry, 45-0

Santa Fe def. GHS, 14-7

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 43-30

Oak Hall def. Eagle’s View, 35-0

Seven Rivers Christian def. St. Francis, 52-8

West Port def. Gateway, 26-0

Palatka def. Lake Weir, 36-0

Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 20-17

Suwanee def. North Marion, 10-7

Dunnellon def. Forest, 20-18

Williston def. Fort White, 56-28

Interlachen def. Keystone Heights, 26-12

Bradford def. Monroe, 21-7

Branford def. Paxson, 22-21

Hamilton County def. Bell, 38-21

Cornerstone Charter def. Bronson, 35-0

Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 26-20 (OT)

Lafayette def. Zarephath Academy, 34-14

