Sports Overtime Week Five
Marion County showdowns highlight the Friday night slate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2.
NCFL High School Football: Week Five
Buchholz def. Vanguard, 24-21
Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 46-6
Union County def. Newberry, 45-0
Santa Fe def. GHS, 14-7
Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 43-30
Oak Hall def. Eagle’s View, 35-0
Seven Rivers Christian def. St. Francis, 52-8
West Port def. Gateway, 26-0
Palatka def. Lake Weir, 36-0
Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 20-17
Suwanee def. North Marion, 10-7
Dunnellon def. Forest, 20-18
Williston def. Fort White, 56-28
Interlachen def. Keystone Heights, 26-12
Bradford def. Monroe, 21-7
Branford def. Paxson, 22-21
Hamilton County def. Bell, 38-21
Cornerstone Charter def. Bronson, 35-0
Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 26-20 (OT)
Lafayette def. Zarephath Academy, 34-14
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.