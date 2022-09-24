Sports Overtime Week Five

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2.

NCFL High School Football: Week Five

Buchholz def. Vanguard, 24-21

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 46-6

Union County def. Newberry, 45-0

Santa Fe def. GHS, 14-7

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 43-30

Oak Hall def. Eagle’s View, 35-0

Seven Rivers Christian def. St. Francis, 52-8

West Port def. Gateway, 26-0

Palatka def. Lake Weir, 36-0

Raines def. Trinity Catholic, 20-17

Suwanee def. North Marion, 10-7

Dunnellon def. Forest, 20-18

Williston def. Fort White, 56-28

Interlachen def. Keystone Heights, 26-12

Bradford def. Monroe, 21-7

Branford def. Paxson, 22-21

Hamilton County def. Bell, 38-21

Cornerstone Charter def. Bronson, 35-0

Dixie County def. Jefferson County, 26-20 (OT)

Lafayette def. Zarephath Academy, 34-14

